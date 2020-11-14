PM Imran gives nod to extend Ehsaas Kafaalat program to 7mn families    

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to the vulnerable segments of the society amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave nod to increase the number Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary families from 4.6 million to 7 million, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran said that people belonging to low-income segments were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting today, the Prime Minister has given approval to increase the number of Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary families from 4.6 million to 7 million pic.twitter.com/NxHMl6xyiz — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) November 14, 2020

The prime minister said that the government was focusing on strengthening the economy. He said that saving people from the coronavirus pandemic and boost in economic activities were the topmost priorities of the government.

Earlier on October 14, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program would be expanded for poverty eradication.

She had said that while addressing as a panelist during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meeting titled Protecting South Asia s Poor and Vulnerable Against COVID-19 and Beyond.

The South Asian event had focused on the social protection programs as a cornerstone of relief and longer-term recovery.

