PM Imran gives nod to extend Ehsaas Kafaalat program to 7mn families    

PM Imran Khan,

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to the vulnerable segments of the society amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave nod to increase the number Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary families from 4.6 million to 7 million, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran said that people belonging to low-income segments were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The prime minister said that the government was focusing on strengthening the economy. He said that saving people from the coronavirus pandemic and boost in economic activities were the topmost priorities of the government.

Read More: Govt to expand scope of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Sania Nishtar

Earlier on October 14, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program would be expanded for poverty eradication.

She had said that while addressing as a panelist during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meeting titled  Protecting South Asia s Poor and Vulnerable Against COVID-19 and Beyond.

The South Asian event had focused on the social protection programs as a cornerstone of relief and longer-term recovery.

 

