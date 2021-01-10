‘PM’s gift’: 52 modern fire tenders handed over to KMC

KARACHI: Under an initiative of the federal government, 50 new fire tenders and two water bowsers have reached Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The firefighting vehicles have been handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) during the ceremony held at Karachi port Trust (KPT).

While addressing the ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that PM Imran had fulfilled another promise made with the people of Karachi by gifting 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers to Karachi.

“The firefighting vehicles have been purchased with the cost of Rs1.4 billion under the financial package announced by the federal government for the metropolis,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that Green Line BRT project will be completed by mid-2021 to provide modern transport to Karachiites.

He further said, “National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will kick off work on removing encroachments from Mehmoodabad Nulla from coming week.

It is pertinent to mention here that state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles were provided by a Chinese company and are different from traditional fire tenders that can only spray water.

A demonstration of vehicle functions was conducted during the send-off ceremony, showing a high-pressure water gun extinguishing the fire.

The new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi city government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level and provide strong hardware support for the safety of the citizens.

The inclusion of new fire brigade vehicles will improve the capacity of firefighting services in the metropolis as only 14 fire tenders in Karachi are operational out of 44 vehicles.

