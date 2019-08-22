PM Khan, Governor Imran Ismail discuss ongoing development projects in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and discussed ongoing development projects in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran directed Imran Ismail to present him the progress report about development projects of the federal government in Sindh.

They also discussed overall political situation of the country, Kashmir’s situation, regional security and other issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran would formally inaugurate four development projects in Karachi next month.

Read More: Governor Sindh announces new projects for Sindh worth Rs. 66 billion

Earlier on May 31, addressing a Press Conference in Karachi, Imran Ismail had said that he looked to set the record straight and point out allocations of funds and infrastructure development activities in the province.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said: “90 new projects are being launched in Sindh worth Rs. 66 billion which are being financed by the federal government, five new projects will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in September.”

Ismail had then raised questions upon the expenditure of Rs. 70 billion which was relayed to the government of Sindh in 10 years for gas royalties.

