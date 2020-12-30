PM directs stern actions against hoarders of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired Wednesday special session to address price inflation of the essential food items wherein he was briefed by senior government officials over recent slash in various food items, ARY News reported.

The session was joined by a high-level huddle including federal ministers and cabinet members wherein they discussed prices of essential commodities wheat and sugar whose recent crises prompted the government to launch a probe.

The Prime Minister was also briefed of the slash in previously surging prices of these items along with those of potatoes, onions, poultry, while also on the positive effect the development had.

Sugar is available at Rs68 in the utility stores, PM was told in the session today where a number of bureaucratic, federal and provincial portfolios were present.

Ministers and advisors Hammad Azhar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Abdul Razak Dawood, Sania Nishter, Usman Dar, and Dr Waqar Masood and Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, among others, were present in the session.

Inflation has come down 0.9 per cent owing to steps taken by the government of late as the commodity prices went up due to COVID-19 and their demands, the PM was told.

The PM directed the huddle to take stern actions against those found to be stockpiling and hoarding the commodities for illegitimate profits and also those that contaminated the edibles playing with people’s healths.

