PM Imran directs implementation of recommendations in sugar commission report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to ensure implementation of recommendations made in the sugar commission report, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting here in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan directed to adopt a “no-compromise policy” on the recommendations of the commission.

Expressing his displeasure over the undue delay in implementation of the recommendations, PM Imran Khan sought a report from the Federal Board of Revenue chairman within 15 days. Dual standards would not be tolerated in the new Pakistan, he added.

If the tax record of shopkeepers can be traced then why not of sugar mill owners, asked PM Imran.

Read More: Sugar mills given deadline to install video analytics system of FBR

Earlier on January 14, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had given a deadline to sugar mills for installing video cameras till January 15 in order to ensure real-time monitoring of sugar production.

After facing failure in its initial phase to commence electronic monitoring of sugar production due to technical issues in the mid of crushing season, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had summoned a session of sugar mills and vendors this week.

According to FBR officials, a session of sugar mills and vendors would be held in Islamabad that week.

