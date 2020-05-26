PM Imran Khan, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to address the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to work closely for effective containment of the coronavirus outbreak.

The resolve came during a telephone call made by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thanking the Crown Prince for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and timely repatriation of Pakistani citizens from UAE, the Prime Minister lauded the steps taken by the UAE authorities to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

The prime minister also informed him about the latest situation of coronavirus in Pakistan and the steps taken by the government to contain the epidemic.

With regard to worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir, PM Khan underscored that the recent domicile law in Occupied Kashmir is in clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The premier lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns about the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

While conveying his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan offered his condolences on the tragic accident of PIA plane in Karachi causing loss of lives.

