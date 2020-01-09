PM Imran to inaugurate Azakhel Dry Port tomorrow

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Nowshera tomorrow (Friday) to inaugurate a newly established Dry Port in Azakhel, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The premier will inaugurate the dry port in the Azakhel area to boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Azakhel Pirpiai Dry Port will be the largest such facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and second in the country.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will accompany the prime minister, while the security arrangements have been finalised for the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched ‘country’s largest-ever skill development programme’ titled ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ to impart quality professional training to youth.

The programme will be carried out in the next four years, costing 30 billion rupees and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

Read More: PM greenlights country’s biggest skill development programme

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan, chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ termed youth an asset of the nation.

He said the programme would help youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development.

In the first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Comments

comments