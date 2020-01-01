PM Imran orders country-wide crackdown on profiteers     

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of artificial inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed a country-wide crackdown against the elements involved in profiteering and adulteration in food items.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to control prices of food items, PM Imran directed all provincial governments to take effective administrative actions to control the rising prices and timely planning to maintain the demand and supply of basic items, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

The prime minister said he will review the progress in this regard on weekly basis through video conference and exchange views to address the problems being faced by the general public will be continued.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of launching of application “Durust Daam” in big cities of all provinces and crackdown against adulteration in food items.

The meeting was attended by Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Daud, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief ministers Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal secretaries and chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

