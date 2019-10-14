‘PM Imran Khan directs for immediate action against profiteers, hoarders’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Monday, has said that PM Imran took cabinet into confidence over his visits to China and Iran, ARY News reported.

Briefing media on cabinet decisions, the special assistant said that the cabinet meeting discussed the 12-point agenda and endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) October 2 decision.

“Pakistan is playing a vital role for stability in the region,” she said, adding that the federal cabinet has expressed satisfaction over relations with China.

The Special Assistant said that PM Imran Khan has directed authorities to control inflation and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

In this connection, the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries on Friday next in which measures would be discussed to activate the price control committees at grassroots level.

Prime Minister directed that a mechanism should be developed in coordination with provincial Auqaf Departments to take steps for land retrieval and its proper use for public service purposes.

The cabinet has approved the establishment of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and re-organization of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The federal cabinet meeting also approved the policy for expanding of Ehsaas Langar Schemes to other cities. The Langar Khanay (Kitchens) would be run under a public-private partnership.

Earlier on October 1, the federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the first-ever e-commerce policy of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, said the cabinet had approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

