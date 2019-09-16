ISLAMABAD: Former spokesman of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Shahbaz Gill has been rumored with an important role with regards to the federal cabinet after him relinquishing his prior portfolio, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources privy to the matters have revealed that a meeting between Gill and the Prime Minister of Pakistan is scheduled, the new responsibility and role may be unveiled after the important meetup.

Shahbaz Gill tendered his resignation from his position as the spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, earlier on September 13.

Read More: Why did Shahbaz Gill resign?

Sources claimed that Gill presented his resignation over having differences on a number of issues including governance, transfers, and postings by the provincial authorities, police culture and some other decisions which go against the vision of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shahbaz Gill is considered a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he is believed to be the person that keeps the premier aware of the performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

Sources also revealed that he was reportedly appointed as CM Buzdar’s spokesperson over the special directions of PM Imran Khan.

Comments

comments