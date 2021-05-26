PM orders action against DG Khan gang after video of brutal murders goes viral

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered a cleanup operation against Ladi gang members after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

Addressing a launch ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat Card in Layyah, PM Khan strongly condemned the incident and vowed to bring to justice dacoits in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The prime minister said police and Rangers have been directed to eliminate these dacoits from DG Khan area.

In a horrific incident, the notorious Ladi gang had brutally murdered two hostages in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan on Tuesday.

The members of the Ladi gang first kidnapped three men over suspicion of imparting the group’s information to police and then brutally murdered two hostages by cutting their hands, nose, and ear.

Punjab Chief Minister also took notice of the brutal murder of two men and summoned a report from IGP Punjab. The chief minister had directed police to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the brutal killing of two citizens.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی صدارت میں رات گئے سرکٹ ہاوس ملتان میں اہم اجلاس: امن و امان کی صورتحال خصوصا ڈیرہ غازی خان کے قبائلی علاقے میں اعضاء کاٹ کر 2 افراد کے قتل کے واقعہ کے محرکات کا جائزہ لیا گیا

وزیراعلی کو سفاکانہ واقعہ کے بارے ابتدائی رپورٹ پیش کی گئی pic.twitter.com/F63QJAVBcF — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) May 25, 2021

Usman Buzdar had directed to launch an operation against a notorious group and arrest culprits who murdered two men.

