PM Imran directs to accelerate work on Ravi Riverfront project 

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the authorities to accelerate work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project so that the housing scheme could be launched as per the scheduled timeline, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the steering committee of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project in Lahore, PM Imran Khan said that the government was committed to remove all the obstacles in the way of development projects.

He maintained that the project will help meet the housing needs of the citizens in Lahore. The prime minister said that the project will generate employment opportunities in the prevailing crisis like situation due to COVID-19.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure protection of environment and water conservation during the execution of the project. PM Imran directed that local raw material should be used for the project.

Earlier on February 15, hailing the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the project will be a wonderful city and attractive to the general public.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on RRFUD project, PM Imran Khan had directed the Chief Minister Office to ensure the completion of the project in the prescribed time frame.

On the occasion, the prime minister had ordered the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to prepare an integrated plan to meet the challenge of potable water.

