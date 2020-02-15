Ravi River Front project will be wonderful, modern city: PM Imran

LAHORE: Hailing the multi-billion Ravi River Front Urban Development (RRFUD) project, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the project will be a wonderful city and attractive to the general public, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on RRFUD project, PM Imran Khan directed the Chief Minister Office to ensure the completion of the project in the prescribed time frame.

On the occasion, the prime minister also ordered the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to prepare an integrated plan to meet the challenge of potable water. He said that the underground water level is rapidly falling in the city.

“Shortage of potable water and unplanned constructions are the main problems of the city,” he added.

Read More: CM Buzdar briefs PM Imran on development projects in Punjab

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Lahore at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters related to the overall political, security situation of the province had been discussed.

CM Buzdar had briefed the prime minister on the ongoing development projects in Punjab. He had briefed the premier about the steps taken by Punjab government to curb inflation.

Comments

comments