PM Imran directs to ensure every possible facility at shelter homes  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to further improve the management of shelter homes and ensure every possible facility in the centres, ARY News reported.

Talking to Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that the welfare of the helpless and needy people is the responsibility of the state.

He maintained that the government will take all possible steps to fulfil this obligation. The prime minister said that special care should be taken for the self-esteem of the helpless and needy people.

Read More: Govt considers establishing 1000 shelter homes across country

Earlier on March 6, the federal government had been considering to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year.

This had been said by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on shelter homes Naseemur Rehman in a statement that day.

Naseem had said that around 50 ‘Panagahs’ had been established across the country. He had said that a database was being prepared of the people benefitting from these Panagahs.

