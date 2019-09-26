Punjab CM visits shelter home in Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited shelter home [Panah Gah] in Thokar Niaz Baig where he met needy people residing there and also inspected the facilities, ARY News reported.

The chief minister met people living in Panah Gah established in Iqbal tehsil’s union council Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore and inspected food quality by visiting the kitchen of the shelter home.

While talking to media, CM Buzdar said that the people living in the shelter home are satisfied with the facilities. He said that the welfare project is the unique step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to provide shelter to the needy people.

The chief minister said that it is the responsibility of the state to provide such facilities to the poor people. He announced that the provincial government spreading the welfare project to all parts of the Punjab province.

Earlier in April, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced that the provincial government would soon build more shelter homes in 36 districts of the province.

Speaking to media, Buzdar said the government had constructed five shelter homes in Lahore alone. He hailed people who were building shelter homes on their own.

He also visited a shelter home in Rawalpindi and said over 100 beds were placed in the building to facilitate the poor.

