ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to adopt new and reformed system for the tax collection and create ease for expansion of tax net in the country, ARY News reported.

“Tax defaulters are enemies of the nation, they should be exposed,” PM Khan said while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad regarding tax collection in Pakistan.

Chairman FBR briefed the prime minister about steps being taken to bring defaulters into the tax net.

The prime minister was apprised that rupees 1.3 billion have been recovered from under trial more than 6,000 cases of the people, having high net worth.

More than 6 billion rupees tax has been collected by the FBR in the cases related to off-shore companies so far, said Chairman FBR.

Read more: FBR launches Urdu version of Customs Act, 1969

He said Section 214-A helped in collection of rupees 1.573 bn rupees.

The high-level briefing informed the premier that income of at-least 24.818 billion rupees is expected through the new measures taken by the FBR to boost its collection.

On the occasion, PM Khan directed the FBR chairman avoid disturbing tax payers, focus on the defaulters and expose them in front of the nation.

He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to facilitate tax payers and bring non-filers and tax evaders under tax net.

Ordering the stern action against the people, facilitating in tax evasion, the prime minister said government was perusing zero tolerance policy in this regard.

