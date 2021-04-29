PM Imran terms ex-FIA DG’s allegations ‘baseless’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected all allegations levelled against him by former Federal Investigation (FIA) director-general Bashir Memon, ARY News reported.

“All the claims made by Bashir Memon against me are baseless,” said the prime minister while speaking during a meeting with senior journalists and anchorpersons in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan also denied directing former Federal Investigation (FIA) director-general Bashir Memon to lodge a case against anyone.

“I had only directed Memon to investigate the iqama (work permit) case of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif,” the premier said, adding that the decision to investigate the case of Khawaja Asif was taken during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Speaking over the Jahangir Tareen issue, the prime minister assured that justice will be served in the sugar scandal case against him.

Bashir Memon, speaking in an interview with a private news channel alleged that Faroogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar wanted him to proceed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders, during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director-general.

Read More: Shahzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem rebut ex-FIA chief’s allegations

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar yesterday rebutted the allegations raised by the former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) chief Bashir Memon.

Reacting to Memon’s interview on private television, Akbar in Tweet, calling the interview rubbish said Bashir Memon was never called for any meeting with PM or myself on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue and was never told to start any case against any specific individual.

