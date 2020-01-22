Modi’s response to Pakistan’s peace efforts was absurd: PM Imran

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of immediate war between Pakistan and India following the prevailing grave situation in occupied Kashmir which was put under military siege and lockdown by Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi when it revoked the special status of the territory in August, last year.

Speaking to International Media Council in Davos, the prime minister said that when he became PM, he reached out to Narendra Modi to settle disputes, but the response from Modi was “really strange”. He said that Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India.

“When I became PM, I telephoned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to let both countries invest the money on eliminating poverty instead of investing on enmity,” he added.

PM Imran said that India is moving towards extremism due to the flawless policies of Modi led BJP government. He said that tensions between the two countries risen after the Pulwama incident.

Commenting over Kashmir issue, the PM Khan said that India has put eight million people of Occupied Kashmir under lockdown and they are forced to live prisoners life.

Prime Minister Khan said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people, adding that Pakistan will continue moral support to Kashmiris.

“We will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they secure their inalienable right to self-determination,” he reiterated.

‘Pakistan won’t become part of any conflict’

Imran Khan said the war on terror left 70,000 people dead as Pakistan was considered one of the most dangerous places in the world.

“Therefore, when my government came into power we made a decision to only partner with people in peace. We decided not to become part of any conflict,” the premier unequivocally stated.

The premier said Pakistan has played its part in trying to avert the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran. “We are also actively participating to facilitate the Afghan peace process,” he said.

“There is a chance of ceasefire in Afghanistan which will help us reach the Central Asian countries through the economic corridor,” he concluded.

