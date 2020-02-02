PM Imran refuses to use Indian airspace during Malaysia trip: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday refused to use Indian airspace for his flight to Malaysia, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to details, PM Imran Khan, who will embark on a two-day official tour of Malaysia on Monday, has decided not to use Indian airspace.

Sources said the PM Khan took a decision in light of ongoing atrocities, being committed by the occupational Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official tour of Malaysia on Monday. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said that PM Imran is visiting Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of his Malaysia counterpart Mahathir Mohamad.

During the visit, the two prime ministers would have a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks, she said and added that they will witness the signing of important agreements and MoUs, and have joint press stakeout.

Read More: Luxury car gifted to PM Imran Khan by Mahathir arrives in Pakistan

Imran Khan will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

