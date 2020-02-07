PM Imran inquires after Naeemul Haque’ health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque at his residence to inquire after his health, ARY News reported.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan expressed his best wishes for Naeemul Haque and prayed for his early recovery.

He also asked about the healthcare facilities being provided to him. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Special

Assistant to the PM Aown Chaudhry and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders were also present on the occasion.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi inquires health of Naeemul Haque

Earlier on November 21, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited ailing Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haque to inquire after his health.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited a private medical facility, here in the federal capital to inquire about the health of Naeemul Haque.

Terming Haque as an asset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the foreign minister had said Haque’s contributions to the party cannot be ruled out. “He is one of the pioneer members of the PTI.”

