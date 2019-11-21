Shah Mehmood Qureshi inquires health of Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday visited ailing Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haque to inquire after his health, ARY News reported.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited a private medical facility, here in the federal capital to inquire about the health of Naeemul Haque.

Terming Haque as an asset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the foreign minister said Haque’s contributions to the party cannot be ruled out. “He is one of the pioneer members of the PTI.”

Praying for the speedy recovery of the PTI leader, he hoped that Haque will resume his responsibilities soon after getting a gift.

Naeemul Haque is the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs. He is also co-founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and has served as its Central Information Secretary and President of PTI Sindh.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was shifted to home from Holy Family Hospital after being cleared by doctors.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid suffered from chest pain while meeting people at Lal Haveli and was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. The cardiologists told that the federal minister’s ECG was normal.

