PM Imran invited to visit Facebook headquarters

DAVOS: Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Facebook’s COO invited PM Imran Khan to visit the headquarters of US-based company.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Governor State Bank Raza Baqir, Head of Digital Pakistan Ms Tania Aidrus were also present.

Ms. Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.#ImranKhanInDavos #WEF2020 #Davos2020 pic.twitter.com/EmbD4T7xaK — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 22, 2020

On the other hand, Prime Minister of Jordan Omar Razzaz and daughter of US President, Ivanka Trump called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos today.

Chairman of the Board of Marubeni Corporation, Japan Fumiya Kokubu also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on sidelines of WEF Annual meeting 2020 at Davos today.

Earlier in the day, Christian Klein, chief executive officer (CEO) SAP called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan invited German software giant SAP to support ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative and setup software labs in Pakistan.

Mr. Klein apprised the Prime Minister that SAP has a long association with Pakistan since the last 20 years with its most significant project being a digital system of administering salaries and pensions of the Government of Pakistan.

