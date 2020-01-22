Web Analytics
CEOs of YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran in Davos

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Special Assistan to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Amabssador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

Tania Aidrus, the head of the PM’s Digital Pakistan Vision campaign, who was also in attendance in the meeting, said:  “We talked about supporting the thriving content creator community in Pakistan and how we need to work together to promote responsible digital journalism.”


Earlier, Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Amabssador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

Matters related to technology transfer, investment and skills enhancement cooperation came under discussion.

