CEOs of YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran in Davos

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Special Assistan to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Amabssador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

Tania Aidrus, the head of the PM’s Digital Pakistan Vision campaign, who was also in attendance in the meeting, said: “We talked about supporting the thriving content creator community in Pakistan and how we need to work together to promote responsible digital journalism.”

Great meeting with #YouTube CEO @SusanWojcicki and PM @ImranKhanPTI at #Davos2020 – we talked about supporting the thriving content creator community in Pakistan and how we need to work together to promote responsible digital journalism. pic.twitter.com/kwT3K2Wnyn — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) January 22, 2020

Ms. Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020. SAPM @sayedzbukhari and Amabssador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.#ImranKhanInDavos pic.twitter.com/KWIt3qIRBT — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) January 22, 2020



Earlier, Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Amabssador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

Matters related to technology transfer, investment and skills enhancement cooperation came under discussion.

Mr. Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.#ImranKhanInDavos pic.twitter.com/mFvvUVk2BN — Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) January 22, 2020

Comments

comments