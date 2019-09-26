PM Imran invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pakistan

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his invitation for President Putin to visit Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Our people are waiting for President Putin to visit Pakistan,” said PM Khan during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York.

Our people are waiting for President Putin to visit Pakistan”- PM Imran Khan renewed invitation for Russian President to visit in his meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at UN this morning — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 26, 2019

As per details, matters of mutual interests, the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and Russia have maintained close contact following the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and the current level of bilateral relations between the two counties, the sources added.

Views were also exchanged on the Afghan peace process.

Speaking on the occasion, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

