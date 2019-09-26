Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pakistan

PM Imran Putin

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his invitation for President Putin to visit Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday. 

“Our people are waiting for President Putin to visit Pakistan,” said PM Khan during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York.

As per details, matters of mutual interests, the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, bilateral relations and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran seeks Indonesia’s support over Kashmir issue

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and Russia have maintained close contact following the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over close cooperation and the current level of bilateral relations between the two counties, the sources added.

Views were also exchanged on the Afghan peace process.

Speaking on the occasion, Sergey Lavrov said that Russia had supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SAARC member states decide to hold summit in Islamabad: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Islamabad, Beijing have same stance on regional, world issues: President Alvi    

Pakistan

Pakistan to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

Pakistan

Punjab CM visits shelter home in Thokar Niaz Baig


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close