DAVOS: Christian Klein, chief executive officer (CEO) SAP called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan invited German software giant SAP to support ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative and setup software labs in Pakistan.

Mr. Klein apprised the Prime Minister that SAP has a long association with Pakistan since the last 20 years with its most significant project being a digital system of administering salaries and pensions of the Government of Pakistan.

CEO SAP appreciated the Pakistan government focus on digitization of governance and economic sectors. He expressed SAP’s commitment to train young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.

The Pime Minister invited SAP to support the government’s ”Digital Pakistan” initiative particularly in digital skills development and training of youth in collaboration with major universities.#PMImranKhan #Davos2020 — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 22, 2020

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, SAPM Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present during the meeting.

SAP (System, Applications and Product) is one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies, known for their Enterprise Resource Planning Software with a significant footprint in the public and private sector of Pakistan.

