PM Imran congratulates Biden, says he ‘looks forward’ to working with new administration

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated new US President Joe Biden following his inauguration, saying he “looks forward” to working with him in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement.

“Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region and beyond,” the premier tweeted.

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Biden, 78, became the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Read More: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Republican President Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday after a tumultuous four years in office, hours before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic.

Trump left the White House with his wife Melania just and went by helicopter to a sendoff event at Joint Air Force Base Andrews, where he promised supporters “we’ll be back in some form” and extolled his administration’s successes before flying off to Florida.

