PM Imran summons joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, allied parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a joint parliamentary party meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties will be held in Parliament House with PM Imran in the chair. The session will begin at 2.00 pm.

All the lawmakers of PTI and its allied parties have been asked to ensure their presence in the important meeting.

The meeting will formulate a plan for the different legislations and upcoming Senate elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the parliamentary party leaders into confidence regarding different government decisions.

Earlier today, PM Khan while chairing a meeting of government spokespersons and party leaders, said: “Nobody can encroach upon state land without political patronage.” He wondered that the operation to clear state land of encroachments is being billed as a political move by opposition leaders.

