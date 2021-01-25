ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday that people who illegally occupied state lands enjoyed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) patronage.

Chairing a meeting of government spokespersons and party leaders, he opined: “Nobody can encroach upon state land without political patronage.” He wondered that the operation to clear state land of encroachments is being billed as political move by opposition leaders.

The prime minister directed the government spokespersons to apprise the nation on the anti-encroachment operation.

The current political situation, foreign funding case, operation against land grabbers and Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting.

Prime Minister further said those who tried to embroil us in the foreign funding case have got themselves entangled. “Our stance stood vindicated before the Election Commission,” he added.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure a fair and just probe into the Broadsheet issue. “We will bring to light every character who inflicted losses on the national exchequer,” he resolved.

