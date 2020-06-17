PM Imran directs timely completion of development projects in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to ensure timely completion of the federally funded development projects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

He issued the directives during a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House, Karachi.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in Karachi, economic, overall political and Covdi-19 situation in the province.

Earlier, the members of PTI Core Committee Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House in Karachi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to party affairs and issues of the province were discussed in detail.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Ali Zaidi also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit to Sindh on Tuesday where he was welcomed by Governor Imran Ismail.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Dr Sania Nishtar, Lt Gen Retd Asim Saleem Bajwa and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

The prime minister will also meet the provincial lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) during his Karachi visit along with holding separate meetings with the leadership of coalition parties from the province, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The premier will visit Larkana, a political stronghold of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Wednesday morning, where he would visit Prime Minister Ehsaas Centre and would also meet healthcare workers. The premier would also meet with the provincial leadership of the party in Larkana.

After concluding his two-day visit, PM Imran Khan will depart for Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

