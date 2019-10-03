PM Imran Khan effectively projected Kashmir issue at UN: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in the best possible way, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a Kashmir Conference in Lahore, the president said that Prime Minister raised many issues in his UN address including Islamophobia, Namoos-e-Risalat PBUH, Environment and Money Laundering.

Commenting over Saudi Arabia-Iran tension, the president said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role is being given much importance regarding mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran besides efforts to solve Afghanistan issue.”

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi while addressing the inaugural session of the 1st UHS International Dental Conference said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people wanted peace in the region.

Congratulating the university on holding the conference, he said that a lot of work was needed in the health sector, especially in the dentistry field in Pakistan.

He urged dentists to spread awareness about dental hygiene and preventive measures in society.

“Your primary target should be addressing the issues before the dental problems start, as a little dental care can save people from contracting the disease,” he added.

