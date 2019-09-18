PM Imran Khan takes notice of Kasur incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of murder and rape of three minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan took to twitter saying, “Those responsible for negligence in Kasur incident would be held accountable.”

On the Kasur incident: There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task. Following actions have so far been taken by the Punjab police & the provincial govt: 1) DPO Kasur being removed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2019

He said that the Punjab Government and Police have taken action over the incident and suspended DSP and SHO Kasur.

Read More: CM Buzdar takes notice of three children’s death in Kasur

“There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task,” he added.

2) SP investigation Kasur surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against. 3) DSP and SHO suspended. 4) Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards. 5) Formal probe ordered under Addl IG. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2019

He further said that District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur has been removed, SP investigation Kasur has been proceeded against, adding that major overhaul in Kasur local police is also on the cards and a formal probe is ordered under Additional Inspector General of police.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the murder and rape of three minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil.

As per details, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz has constituted a five-member JIT that would be headed by District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur.

Read More: Punjab witnesses sharp rise in number of child abuse cases

Earlier on September 17, police had found remains of two children and a complete dead body of another kid in Punjab’s Chunian tehsil of Kasur district who were kidnapped months ago by unidentified culprits.

The recovery was made from Chunian by-pass, whereas, the local police officials had also confirmed that all three were brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted. The deceased children had been identified as Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Faizan.

Comments

comments