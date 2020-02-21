PM Khan to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah today (Friday) to uplift underprivileged section of the society.

The Ehsaas Amdan Programme of 15 billion rupees is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those who are the most disadvantaged, reported Radio Pakistan.

The programme involves giving away small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn their livelihood and come out of the shackles of poverty.

These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

According to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Sania Nishter, the programme is being launched in 375 union councils of 23 poorest districts of all the four provinces of the country.

Under the Ehsaas Amdan Programme, a target has been set for providing around 200,000 assets to the deserving households including 60% women.

Earlier on February 9, Dr Sania Nishtar had reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that the deserving families get a monthly stipend under Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Sharing a photo of one such family and house they live in on Twitter, she wrote: “This space is their abode. The kitchen is just one corner and to save space, the baby’s crib is elevated. #EhsaasKafaalat beneficiaries are amongst the poorest in the country. We are making sure that only the truly deserving access to this system.”

