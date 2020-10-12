PM meeting on Action Plan to check prices deferred

ISLAMABAD: Scheduled high level meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, to discuss an action plan to bring down the prices in the country, has been deferred till Tuesday evening, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Prime Minister has decided to get feedback on likely role of the Tiger Force in the plan and summoned Special Assistant Usman Dar for a meeting, sources said.

Dar is expected to present a road map to mobilize the Tiger Force in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister has also called chief secretaries of provinces and his economic team to discuss the matter.

According to sources, the prime minister has also summoned recommendations from the chief ministers.

Federal government is expected to approve and announce the action plan in view of the recommendations from provinces against price hike and hoarding of the commodities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday announced to initiate action against price hike and hoarding across the country.

He said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country from Monday (today).

He had also decided to use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders.

