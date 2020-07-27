PM Imran Khan to address nation on coronavirus situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an important speech to the nation over coronavirus situation today (Monday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

PM Imran Khan has decided to address the nation over the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Sources said that the premier will address the nation after chairing an important meeting over COVID-19. Imran Khan will talk about the popularity of Pakistan’s smart lockdown strategy across the world.

The meeting will finalize the strategy to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha. The prime minister will appeal to the nation to take safety measures during Eidul Azha.

Top officials including ministers, advisers and representative of civil and military institutions will attend the meeting. All provincial chief ministers will participate in the session through video link.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the masses to celebrate upcoming Eidul Azha with simplicity and not to be careless and brush aside the government-defined health guidelines to keep coronavirus at bay.

Read More: Follow SOPs, don’t throw caution to the winds on Eidul Azha, PM urges masses

“Eid is coming, we should not do what we did the previous Eid,” the prime minister emphasised, adding the country saw a surge in coronavirus cases following Eidul Fitr as the disease peaked.

Country reports 1,176 new virus cases

It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported 1,176 new novel coronavirus cases during past 24 hours, taking the nationwide number of cases to 274,286.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 20 deaths were also reported due to virus in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,842.

Read More: Country records lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in three months, says Zafar Mirza

The number of active cases of the COVID-19 in the country now stands at 27,421.

Till now 118,311 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,073 in Punjab, 33,397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,601 in Balochistan, 14,884 in Islamabad 1,989 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,034 in Azad Kashmir.

Comments

comments