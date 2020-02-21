PM Imran Khan decides to appoint Khalid Jawed as new AGP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided on Friday to appoint Khalid Jawed as new attorney general of Pakistan (AGP), ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister has decided to appoint Mr Khalid Javed Khan as the new Attorney General. The Law Ministry has been directed to move summary for his appointment today @ImranKhanPTI — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 21, 2020

According to PM House, premier Khan has directed law ministry to send summary seeking Jawed’s appointment as new attorney general today to the Presidency for the approval.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter message on Thursday night, had revealed the decision of the federal government for AG’s appointment after the position went vacant post-resignation of Anwar Mansoor Khan.

Earlier on Thursday, Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

Speaking to ARY News, Anwar Mansoor Khan had confirmed that he has resigned and submitted his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

“I note with profound regret that the Pakistan Bar Council, of which I am the chairman, has demanded through its press release dated 19th of February 2020 that I resign forthwith from the Office of the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the resignation letter, available with ARY News reads.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shehzad Akbar, however, said that Anwar Mansoor did not resign wilfully but was asked to do the same by the government.

