PM directs PIA CEO to present framework for reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: The chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Arshad Malik, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, ARY News reported.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik apprised the premier regarding the status of ongoing dialogues with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the resumption of flight operation. He also gave a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding the re-structuring process of the national carrier.

Malik also presented a comprehensive plan to Imran Khan for turning PIA into a profitable national entity. PM Khan directed Malik to expedite the reform process of PIA and summoned the framework for reform agenda within seven days.

He also directed PIA CEO to hold consultations with his adviser on institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Husain.

Read: EASA seeks suspension of Pakistani pilots

During the meeting, the premier reiterated that the present government has set its priority to bring reforms in PIA to turn it into a profitable organisation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO for three years. Air Marshal Arshad Malik will retire from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on July 12 and he will continue serving as PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next three years, sources told ARY News on July 7.

Sources added that he will be the PIA chief on a three-year contract basis.

Comments

comments