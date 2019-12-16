PM Imran Khan to attend Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Geneva to attend the two-day session of Global Refugee Forum commencing from December 17 in Switzerland, confirmed spokesperson of PM House on Monday.

PM Imran Khan will arrive in Switzerland on December 17 to attend the session of Global Refugee Forum being organised in Geneva on December 17-18 with the collaboration of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Swiss government. The premier will joint president the two-session which will be attended by the head of states of Turkey, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Germany, the spokesperson said.

The premier will discuss hosting Afghan refugees by Pakistan for 40 years and also highlight the state’s experience besides elaborating efforts and recommendations to the head of states.

During his stay in Geneva, PM Khan will also meet global leaders and officials of the United Nations (UN) on the sidelines of the international refugee forum. He will also attend a luncheon with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the first Global Refugee Forum comes at the end of a tumultuous decade in which the number of refugees has risen to over 25 million people worldwide.

Guided by the Global Compact on Refugees, the Global Refugee Forum is an opportunity to translate the principle of international responsibility-sharing into concrete action. The forum will showcase impactful pledges and contributions and the exchange of good practices.

