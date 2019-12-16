ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan today, Monday will leave for Bahrain visit to attend its National Day as Guest of Honour, ARY News reported.

PM Khan is visiting Bahrain on the invitation of King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

This is PM Khan’s first visit to Bahrain since assuming office in August last year.

During the visit, he will have one-on-one meeting with King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and hold delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The exchange of views would cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues.

Bahrain’s highest civil award will be conferred upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

On December 8, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari had revealed that Bahrain will confer its highest civilian award, the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance, on PM Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister would be visiting Bahrain in the mid of December where he would be conferred Bahrain’s highest civilian award,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Bukhari told Arab News.

He had added that the premier would receive the award at a special ceremony to be held during his visit. PM Khan will also participate in the national day celebration of Bahrain.

