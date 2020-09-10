LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared top politician across the globe for successfully mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The list released by the British news outlet, Asian World, ranked 10 politicians from across the globe who had worked hard to overcome the effects of the virus against their citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan topped among the list for launching a relief fund for those who were made jobless due to the current pandemics.

It is pertinent to mention here that the smart lockdown strategy of Pakistan, adopted on the behest of Imran Khan, has also garnered praise globally as it not only helped the country in tackling the spread of the virus but also ensured resumption of economic activity in the country.

Another Pakistani who made to the list was Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

Read More: DG-WHO praises Pakistan’s efforts against COVID-19 in phone call with PM Imran Khan

The news outlet ranked him at the seventh position on the list for leading the mission to help Pakistanis who were stuck overseas. It noted that Zulfi Bukhari worked toward getting flights to ensure the repatriation of all those people who wanted to come back to Pakistan.

The list also carried the names of Congresswoman for New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, Congresswoman for Minnesota (USA) Ilhan Omar, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, former Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, Canadian Member of Parliament Jagmeet Singh and first elected woman speaker of Bahrain Fawzia Zainal.

