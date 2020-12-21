ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch the Billion Tree Tsunami Honey Project today (Monday), ARY News reported.

Under the project, one million hectares of Pakistan’s forests will produce seven types of honey. Whereas, the production of honey will increase from 12,000 metric tons to 70,000 metric tons.

Pakistan will be able to export honey worth Rs 45 billion annually to different countries.

The ceremony will be held today at 4pm, in which, Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam will give a briefing. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be in attendance.

The Billion Tree project will create job opportunities for 70,000 to 80,000 people.

Read more: PM Imran Khan wins international praise over Billion Tree Tsunami project

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project won international appreciation after the global environmental organizations termed his efforts for a better environment as exemplary for other global leaders.

The letter was read out during the cabinet meeting by Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. It was written by representatives of climate change organizations in United States, France, and Paris.

Comments

comments