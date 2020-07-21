PM Imran Khan wins international praise over Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project on Tuesday won international appreciation after the global environmental organizations termed his efforts for a better environment as exemplary for other global leaders, ARY NEWS reported.

The letter was read out during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday by Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. It was written by representatives of climate change organizations in United States, France, and Paris.

It said that implementing Imran Khan’s vision would help the world in tackling environmental issues.

Continuing plantation drive even during COVID-19 pandemic is an applaudable act, the letter read and further added that the drive would be helpful in resolving multiple issues of unemployment, climate change, and water scarcity.

Imran Khan’s climate change efforts have laid a foundation for a new economy, the letter read.

The prime minister also lauded the efforts of separate ministries including climate change, water resources, and foreign affairs during the meeting besides the success of the Ehsaas programme project.

“This way towards success should continue,” the prime minister directed the federal ministers.

Read More: 250mn tree saplings to be planted in spring season: PM’s adviser

It is pertinent to mention here that in November 2019, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda hailed billion tree tsunami project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Japanese envoy appreciated the government’s massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, during a tree plantation ceremony, held at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad.

He said Japan as the biggest automobile manufacturer will fully support Pakistan’s transition to eco-friendly Electric Vehicles.

Comments

comments