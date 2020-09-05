Facilitating business community obligation upon govt: PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met with a delegation of traders in Karachi and said that it was an obligation upon the government to facilitate the business community, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir and federal ministers.

The traders lauded the prime minister on successful COVID-19 strategy and providing relief to the business community during the period.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the business community plays a pivotal role in the growth of any country. “Providing facilities for the business community is among the top priority of the government,” he said.

He said that the government adopted a coordinated strategy to deal with the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of the masses and running business side-by-side.

The prime minister said that the special package for the construction sector would generate opportunities for employment in the country. “We want to bring automation in business and investment procedures,” he announced.

The delegation also suggested the prime minister regarding bringing improvements in exports and tax reforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister is visiting Karachi after recent rain spell wreaked havoc in the city.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran on Saturday announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi from past many years and PTI government has decided to resolve all pending issues of the metropolis.

