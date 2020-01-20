PM expresses outrage over five-year performance of CCP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed outrage over the poor performance of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) during five years and summoned a report from the Finance Division, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to review the performance of CCP.

The premier expressed anger over the institution’s poor performance and ordered the Finance Division to present a detailed report regarding CCP’s decisions, investigations and its outcomes.

He questioned for the details of recoveries and fines imposed by CCP.

The premier was briefed that CCP chairperson had been terminated from its position on October 4 last year, however, Ms Vadiyya Khalil is still holding the position following a court’s stay order.

PM Khan also expressed outrage over showing negligence in the proceedings of the case and directed to open an investigation by the Finance Division. He directed to immediately take steps for carrying out proceedings of the case besides spotting the responsible persons.

In December last year, the premier had expressed concerns over the role of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) while chairing a federal cabinet meeting and ordered to make it an active institution. The members have been urged to further strengthen competition commission.

