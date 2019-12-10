ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet session held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded after competing discussions over its 12-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the members have postponed the formation of Islamabad Local Government Commission and sought a briefing from Interior Ministry again.

Approval has been given to the appointment of the board of governors of Overseas Foundation.

The cabinet members got a briefing on the prices of electricity and gas, as well as hoarding of flour, sources added. Few members expressed concerns over increased electricity bills and asked the concerned minister for providing relief to the nationals by taking emergency steps.

PM Khan expressed concerns over the role of Competition Commission and ordered to make it an active institution. The members have been urged to further strengthen competition commission.

A summary has been rejected which sought holding pre-test before the organisation of Competitive Examination (CSS) for Public Service Commission.

During the session, the members discussed the permission to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif and vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), for going abroad.

Sources said that the federal minister Faisal Vawda strongly opposed the departure of Maryam Nawaz, from the country. He urged the federal government not to exclude her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Sources added that PM Khan and many ministers showed agreement towards the Vawda’s stance.

