ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, will be held this evening to review the pandemic situation in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The meeting attended by the representatives of all provinces, will be held at the PM Office, sources said.

The officials of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will brief the session on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, according to sources.

The meeting will endorse the decisions made in the NCOC session, sources said.

The national coordination committee will be briefed about the vaccination drive as the NCC will consider to expand the vaccination campaign to take it to the new level.

The NCC will likely to take important decisions in its session, including opening academic institutions, a strategy regarding examinations and easing the SOPs, sources said.

The session is expected to discuss the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir as the NCOC has proposed to postpone the elections amid the raging third wave of the pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCC is the apex body tasked with supervising the national response and the policy towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

