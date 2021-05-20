ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday.

During the phone call, the 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, bilateral relations and vaccine cooperation were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Premier Le Keqiang and the Chinese leadership for successful landing of Chinese spacecraft on Mars, which, he said, showed rising technological prowess of China.

Prime Minister emphasised that with collective and tireless efforts over the years, Pakistan and China had transformed their relationship into an “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and has generated economic activity, employment and will further enhance bilateral and regional trade.

The year 2021 is a special occasion as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Chinese premier at the special occasion, which will be celebrated by both sides in a befitting manner. He highlighted Pakistan-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and deeply appreciated China’s continued support to Pakistan in supply of COVID vaccine.

He thanked China for providing assistance to National Institute of Health (NIH) for establishing vaccine manufacturing facility in Pakistan which will further solidify Pakistan’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Prime Minister also stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify and deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further solidify Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

Comments

comments