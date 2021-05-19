Jahangir Tareen to vote for Imran Khan during budget: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said Jahangir Tareen, who announced a like-minded parliamentary group within PTI, will vote in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan during budget 2021-22, ARY NEWS reported.

While reviewing development works at a hospital in Rawalpindi along with SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, the interior minister said that small arguments and disagreements occur within parties, however, he was sure that Jahangir Tareen will vote for Imran Khan during the budget.

“This is not even a thing to be discussed or given importance as it occurs regularly within parties,” he said.

He said that the prime minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia has remained successful and the country has never before witnessed better relations with the Kingdom.

Sheikh Rasheed further expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Faisal Sultan for upgrading the 200-bedded hospital with the addition of 200 more beds and said that they were also establishing a cancer treatment department in it.

Dr. Faisal Sultan assured that the hospital would be completed by year-end as bids have been invited for procurement and construction purposes.

The interior minister also announced to hold a public gathering at Lal Haveli on Friday to express solidarity with Palestinians, who have been witnessing Israeli violence that has so far claimed over 200 lives including innocent children during the bombardment in Gaza.

“We have announced relief aid for the Palestinians and the cabinet has approved it,” he said adding that it was now upto foreign office to make arrangements for its delivery.

