PM Imran, Chinese defence minister discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed relations between both the time-tested friendly countries and issues related to mutual interest. The meeting was attended by the higher civil and military leadership of both countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Secretary FO, and others were also present in the high-level meeting.

Amid the COVID-19 threat, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Chinese Defence Minister upon his arrival at the PM House by tagging elbow with him.

Yesterday, China’s Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe had met with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a series of messages on microblogging site, Twitter, the ISPR had said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The army’s media wing said that the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and the provision of a secure environment for the CPEC projects.

“[The] COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s unwavering support to Pakistan on all key issues at regional and international forums.

