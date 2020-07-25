Proud of our efforts for a clean and green Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was proud of the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan shared a video praising the efforts of the Pakistani government for overcoming the menace of pollution and climate change by planting billions of trees besides heading towards the introduction of eco-friendly electric cars.

The video has also highlighted the premier’s address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other steps to begin its campaign for clean and green Pakistan.

Proud of our efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change. pic.twitter.com/KV82wsTkTW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 25, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had passed a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Climate Action Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-13) a decade ahead of the 2030 deadline for its implementation, according to the UN’s annual sustainable development report.

In September 2015, the United Nations (UN) member countries had launched and adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are the roadmap to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

They aim to address global challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, health, education, water, sanitation, food security, peace, and justice.

Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had termed it a landmark achievement for the country. “With achieving the Climate Action SDG 13, Pakistan has demonstrated itself a country seriously committed to global efforts aimed to tackle the challenge of climate change,” he maintained.

