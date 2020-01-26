‘PM Imran, CM Buzdar aren’t going anywhere’: Minister rules out ‘threat’ to govt

RAWALPINDI: While the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) efforts to pacify its disgruntled allies have borne no fruit yet, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday shot down rumours of an in-house change in the Centre as well as Punjab.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are not going anywhere,” he declared while talking to media in Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed said good news will emanate from Lahore following Prime Minister Khan’s visit to the provincial capital.

“There is no threat to the government as rumours are being spread,” he stressed.

The minister assured that inflation would be brought under control under PM Khan’s leadership.

He said he would hold a historic rally in the city after fulfilling the promises he had made to the people.

Sheikh Rasheed said the government is committed to defeating corrupt mafia which is the biggest impediment to the country’s progress.

Talking about the CPEC projects in the country, the minister said no power can manipulate the mega project and completion of the ML-1 project is the mission of his life.

Sheikh Rasheed also vowed to ensure early completion of a woman university in Rawalpindi with support of the Punjab government.

